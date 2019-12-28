A 32-year old man was arrested after attacking police officers in Paceville early on Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called in to a hotel on Triq Schreiber, St Julian's, at around 5.30am due to the man, a Spanish national, causing a disturbance.

Officers calmed the man down and he agreed to leave the hotel, but returned some two hours later and, after being denied entry, knocked over a motorcycle parked outside.

When police were called back the man ran away and was apprehended in a nearby street, where he allegedly kicked and spat at officers, biting one and tearing another's uniform.

He was taken to the St Julian's police station under arrest, where he was found to be in possession of what police suspected to be illicit drugs.

The man is expected to be arraigned on Sunday.

Police investigations are ongoing.