Police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he was caught carrying drugs ready for trafficking.

The man, who lives in Marsa, was arrested in Triq it-Tigrija, Marsa by Drug Squad police assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit.

He was carrying around 70 sachets of suspected cocaine and eight sachets of suspected heroin.

An inquiry is being held and police investigations are continuing. The man is to be charged in court on Wednesday.