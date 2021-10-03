A man has been arrested in connection with an argument in Msida on Saturday evening.

The police said on Sunday the argument, between a group of people, took place at an apartment in Triq Dijonisju Famuċelli at 7.40pm.

On being called to the site, district and rapid intervention police saw blood in the common areas of the block and on a door on the fifth storey.

As they suspected someone could be hiding inside, they called for assistance from the Special Intervention Unit.

The police opened and searched every room of the apartment and although they did not find anyone, they found weapons that could have been used during the argument as well as drugs.

On the pavement in front of the building, they also found a bullet. Shots were apparently fired in the air during the argument.

The police are investigating and looking for the victim.

An inquiry is being held.