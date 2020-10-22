A man who allegedly made off with an elderly man's wallet after forcing his way into his home has been arrested by the police.

The incident took place at Triq Qrejten, Hamrun, last Sunday.

The thief rang the doorbell of the man's residence and asked for money. When the 95-year-old moved inside to get some money, the thief followed him in and as the man was about to hand him money, he grabbed his bag and ran off.

The police major crimes unit arrested a 46-year-old late on Wednesday. He is expected to be taken to court on Thursday.