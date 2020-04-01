A man who was sought by the police for the past six weeks in connection with several thefts, was arrested late on Tuesday in Żejtun. He is expected to be taken to court later on Wednesday.

The police said the 45-year-old from Birkirkara was tracked down after a tip-off. The police surrounded a building where he was believed to be hiding, before officers made their way in. The man tried to escape over the roof but was chased and arrested.

He is suspected to have been involved in thefts from petrol stations, thefts from cars and a hold-up on a Cospicua shop on March 16, among other cases.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is holding an inquiry.