A 35-year old man from Zejtun who pleaded not guilty to causing a fracas at his mother's home on Sunday, was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

The man, who has a drinking problem, allegedly began to smash furniture in his mother's home, prompting the woman to call the police.

Officers arriving on site found some upheaval and came across a water tap, allegedly purposely turned on by the accused to flood the place.

The woman told police that there had been similar episodes in the past.

He was charged with voluntary damage to property, threats and assault against his mother, recidivism and breach of bail.

Defence lawyer Raisa Colombo made no request for bail at this stage but asked the court to recommend the prisons director to give the accused all help needed to handle his drinking problem.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Simone Grech.

Inspector Trevor Micellef prosecuted.