Police have arrested a man in Scotland after finding a suspicious package at Queen Elizabeth II's official residence in the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, authorities said Wednesday.

The bomb squad was called to the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday evening following "a report of a suspicious item," a police spokesman said.

"Following examination by Explosive Ordnance Disposal, it was made safe," he added.

He said police arrested a 39-year-old man but gave few other details except to say there was no threat to the public at the palace, which is temporarily closed due to coronavirus curbs. Inquiries are ongoing.

Holyroodhouse, at the end of the Royal Mile next to the Scottish parliament, can trace its origins back to 1128 and is one of the Scottish capital's principal tourist attractions.

The Queen, 94, has been shielding in Windsor castle west of London because of the pandemic, and was not in the Edinburgh palace at the time.

Typically, she only spends a limited amount of time each year in the residence in the Scottish capital for official engagements.