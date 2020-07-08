A 29-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was arrested on Tuesday after he was found in possession of synthetic drugs.

The police said on Wednesday that following days of observation, the Drug Squad intercepted a car in Żabbar being driven by the suspect.

Several packets of what is believed to be synthetic drugs, as well as cash, were found during a search of the car and the man.

He was arrested on site and taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.