A 48-year old man has been arrested after an incident in Żabbar which left three police officers injured on Saturday night.

Police said the officers were called to the scene in Misraħ is-Sliem around midnight on a report of two men fighting.

Police intervened to break up the fight, but one of the men, a 48-year old Marsascala resident, allegedly attacked the officers despite efforts to restrain him.

He was arrested and the officers received treatment at a health centre for light injuries.

Police said two others, including a 22-year old Marsascala resident and an unknown woman, allegedly attempted to prevent the arrest, as well as insulting and threatening the officers.

Police investigations are ongoing.