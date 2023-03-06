A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a gaming shop in Ta' Xbiex.

At around 9.30am on Friday, a man armed with a knife entered the store on Princess Margaret street, demanding cash from the 22-year-old female cashier.

He made off with a sum of money and police had been searching for him.

In a statement on Monday, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old resident of Ħamrun and expected to charge him in the coming days.

Two policemen on patrol in the locality had spotted the man riding a bus who matched the description of the alleged thief.

He was arrested in the area of Blata l-Bajda and taken to the police station.