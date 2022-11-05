A 30-year-old man was arrested in Paceville after being found in possession of various packages believed to contain drugs.

Eighteen packets of suspected cocaine, 12 packets of suspected cannabis, a packet with several pills, as well as several items related to drug trafficking were found in his hotel room.

The suspect from Mali, residing in San Ġwann, was arrested on Friday at St George's Road, Paceville when police patrolling the area noticed a man behaving suspiciously.

They carried out a body search and then proceeded to search his hotel room.

The man is being kept under arrest and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Investigations into the case are still underway.