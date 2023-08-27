A man who was arrested during a drug raid, was granted bail after the court heard on Sunday how he wished to seek immediate help to overcome his acute drug problem.

The 31-year old Qormi resident pleaded not guilty to procuring cocaine, possessing the drug under circumstances denoting that it was not solely for personal use as well as heroin possession.

The prosecution explained that the Drug Squad had been monitoring organized crime groups over the past months.

The accused happened to be present during a police raid.

He cooperated, telling police about his involvement.

Some 50 grams of cocaine were found during the search, together with an amount of heroin.

The man, who had "an acute drug problem, " also supplied information about third parties and confirmed his statement on oath.

His lawyer, Richard Sladden, requested bail, pointing out that the accused wished to address his drug problem right from the start.

The prosecution did not object as long as the court imposed adequate conditions.

The accused had cooperated fully, said Inspector Mercieca.

In light of those submissions Magistrate Noel Bartolo granted bail against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €9, 000, signing the bail book twice weekly and under a curfew between 10:00pm and 6:00am.

The court also issued a treatment order pending proceedings after the accused himself consented to treatment.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca, Marshal Mallia and Jonathan Pace prosecuted. Lawyer Richard Sladden was defence counsel.