A man arrested on Saturday afternoon during a drug raid in Birzebbugia, was granted bail on Monday morning upon his arraignment in court.

Kleaven Agius, 24, from Zabbar, was arrested in an operation by the Drug Squad after being spotted by Rapid Intervention Unit officers whose suspicion was triggered by the movements of a Daihatsu Sirion being driven through the streets of Birzebbugia at around 4pm.

The driver was stopped and his vehicle was searched.

Police later also searched the man’s home.

The searches yielded a considerable amount of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin as well as some €12,000 in cash.

The man was escorted to court on Monday, pleading not guilty to possession of cocaine, cannabis and cannabis resin under circumstances indicating that the drugs were not intended solely for his personal use.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution.

Yet, after hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, upheld the request against a deposit of €2,000, a personal guarantee of €3,000 and on condition of signing the bail book twice a week.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila was defence counsel.