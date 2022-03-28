A 25-year-old man from Pieta has been arrested over two muggings and a separate attack, the police said on Monday.

The first mugging took place on Saturday in Floriana.

A 53-year-old man was slightly injured when he was mugged at around 10pm.

The second aggression was reported to the Ħamrun police on Sunday at around 3.30pm.

A 63-year-old woman who lives in Pieta was grievously injured when a man threw a glass bottle at her. The aggressor fled the scene, with the woman seeking medical assistance at the Floriana health clinic.

Soon after, at around 4pm, a 59-year-old man told Valletta police officers he had been mugged in Blata l-Bajda.

The police looked through CCTV footage, singling out a man who is believed to be behind all three cases.

He was arrested late on Sunday in Ħamrun. and is being held at the Police Headquarters in Floriana.