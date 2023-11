A man who lives in Sannat has been arrested in connection with three house thefts in the same locality in the past weeks.

The police said on Monday that personal belongings, cash, jewellery and electronic equipment were stolen.

Police investigations to identify the thief led them to arrest a 40-year-old man from Serbia, who lives in Sannat.

Some of the stolen items were found at his residence.

The man is due to be arraigned at the Gozo Court on Monday evening.