A 25-year-old man is being held under arrest in connection with a series of snatch-and-grab thefts in Fgura.

The suspect, who lives in Cospicua, was arrested a short while after two women aged 45 and 80 and a man aged 74 filed separate police reports in Paola on Thursday alleging that they had been robbed while walking on the street.

He is also believed to have stolen a 74-year-old man’s wallet after shoving him on Triq il-Mater Boni Consilii the previous day.

The 45-year-old woman told the police that she had just withdrawn money from an ATM on Triq Hompesch at 6pm on Thursday when a man snatched the money out of her hand and ran away and headed towards Triq il-Karmelitani.

The suspect is believed to have then snatched a bag that the 74-year-old man was carrying and a mobile phone from the 80-year-old woman’s hand.

At around 8.30pm on Thursday, police officers identified a man matching the description given by the crime victims in the Triq il-Karmelitani area of Fgura.

He was immediately placed under arrest and is being held in police custody.

Prosecutors intend to arraign him on Saturday before magistrate Leonard Caruana.