A 35-year-old man was arrested in St Paul's Bay on Wednesday, following a series of thefts from cars in the area throughout September and October.

The police said in a statement the man, a Croatian who lives in St Paul's Bay, was tracked down by district officials soon after they received a report that a person was seen trying to break into a car.

The officers patrolled the area and when they spotted the man, they gave chase. He entered a block of apartments and jumped a height of around a storey and a half into a private garden.

He jumped over another wall with the police on his tail. The man was eventually tracked down in a garage complex.

A search at his house yielded several items that had been reported stolen in the previous months. 

