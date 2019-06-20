The man under arrest on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered in an area close to Valletta was not the man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Qawra 11 years ago.

The remains were located at a shelter between the Education Ministry and the Phoenicia Hotel, close to Valletta's City Gate.

In a statement on Friday, the police said the suspect in this investigation was a new name and their investigations were continuing.

In a statement on July 20, they indicated that they believed the remains were linked to a missing person case dating back to 2008.

Charlene Farrugia, 25, went missing on November 7, 2008.