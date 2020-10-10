A 34-year old St Paul's Bay resident has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Buġibba food establishment earlier this week.
Police said they had received a tip-off on October 7 at about 5am of an individual behaving suspiciously in the Buġibba area.
Officers found an empty, discarded cash register on the site and while searching the area for the suspect, found a food establishment with the outside door forced in and the cash register missing.
Investigations, which included security camera footage, led to the identification of the alleged thief, a Georgian national, who was subsequently arrested. During the arrest, suspected cocaine was found on his person.
The suspect is being held while police investigations are ongoing.
