A 49-year-old man is being held by the police in connection with a theft from Qormi on Thursday morning.
The police said digging machinery had been stolen from a construction site in Triq l-Erba’ Qaddisin on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.
In the course of investigations, the police received information that the machinery could be found at a farm in Mtaħleb, in the limits of Rabat. Within an hour of the theft report being lodged, the police went on site and found the machinery. They arrested the-49-year-old, who is from Mosta, who was at the farm.
In a search at the farm, the police found cars reported stolen between March and July, some of them dismantled.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
