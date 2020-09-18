A 49-year-old man is being held by the police in connection with a theft from Qormi on Thursday morning.

The police said digging machinery had been stolen from a construction site in Triq l-Erba’ Qaddisin on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force

In the course of investigations, the police received information that the machinery could be found at a farm in Mtaħleb, in the limits of Rabat. Within an hour of the theft report being lodged, the police went on site and found the machinery. They arrested the-49-year-old, who is from Mosta, who was at the farm.

In a search at the farm, the police found cars reported stolen between March and July, some of them dismantled.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.