A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Ta’ Xbiex.

The police said they received information about the man on Saturday night and immediate action was taken by Rapid Intervention Unit and Major Crimes police, who arrested the man at Ta’ Xbiex.

They said that in the past hours, Major Crimes officers together with Sliema district police intensified their investigations related to the crime, which took place on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Two women had been walking along the seafront when they were approached by a man who threatened them with a knife. He made off with a bag belonging to one of them.

Following his arrest, the police carried out several searches at the man’s residence and found items related to the theft as well as to other thefts which took place in the past days.

The man is being held at the police lock-up for further investigations.