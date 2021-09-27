A man wanted in the US to face charges of fraud and money laundering of $50 million has been arrested in Malta.

The 68-year-old was apprehended on Monday morning after he flew to Malta on Sunday evening. The operation was carried out jointly by Maltese and US authorities.

He is due to be taken to court to face extradition proceedings on Monday evening.

The man is believed to have defrauded the US Navy, issuing fake invoices and bribing a US government official in the process, sources told Times of Malta.

How the alleged racket worked

Sources familiar with the case said that in 2015 the man had been a key player in a scheme that used falsified invoices and receipts for equipment and supplies provided for the US Navy.

The man is also alleged to have paid a US government official tens of thousands of euros in cash bribes in exchange for insider information on upcoming navy contracts.

US authorities believe the man and his known associates then laundered illicit funds using a series of bogus shell companies, evading millions of dollars in US taxes.

He was flagged to the Maltese authorities by their US counterparts earlier this year when they learnt that he was planning to fly to Malta for a short time period.

Inspectors Robinson Mifsud and Omar Zammit will prosecute.