A 36-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of packets containing suspected cocaine, cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

The police said Rapid Intervention Unit officers arrested the man at around 10.45pm when they noticed a Toyota IQ had stopped not not far away from them.

The driver was acting suspiciously, so they approached the man and discovered the alleged drugs in the car.

The man will be charged in court on Friday.