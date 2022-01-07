A man suspected of breaking into and robbing a Santa Venera house seven years ago has been arrested in Spain and extradited to Malta.

The suspected burglar, who is 32 years old and a Romanian national, is wanted in Malta to face charges over the 2015 robbery from a house on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Santa Venera.

The thief in that case had broken into the house, stolen electronic equipment, jewellery and other items, and fled the scene.

Police identified the 32-year-old as the prime suspect behind that crime and issued a European Arrest Warrant after determining that he most likely lived in Spain.

Spanish police arrested him and successfully extradited him to Malta. He landed in Malta on Thursday, accompanied by Maltese police.

He is expected to be arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia on Friday morning.