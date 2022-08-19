A man who landed at the Malta International Airport with €600,000 worth of suspected heroin was arrested late on Wednesday.

The police said the 64-year-old man from Cospicua, who flew here from Brussels, is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

The man was stopped at the airport by police officers following a tip-off and sniffer dogs indicated there was something suspicious in his luggage.

Following a search by the police, three kilos of suspected heroin were found underneath a false bottom.

The man was held at the Floriana lock-up and will be arraigned in court on Friday morning.