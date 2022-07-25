The police have arrested a 28-year-old man following the stabbing of a man in Marsa on Sunday.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was discovered passed out on Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca at around 6.30pm.

He was given first aid on site, where it transpired he was stabbed four times in his chest and back.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where he died soon after.

Rapid Intervention Unit officers soon traced a 28-year-old man who was involved in a quarrel with the victim. A knife was found on the man, a Sudanese national.

The alleged aggressor was taken to the police headquarters in Floriana.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.