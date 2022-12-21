A suspected drug trafficker, arrested late on Monday night in Marsa after police surveillance led to the discovery of some 70 drug-filled sachets, was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off about alleged drug trafficking activity, police set up surveillance in the area of Triq in-Nagħal, which resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Sheridan Lee Grech at around 11pm on Monday.

A police officer on watch observed the movements of a man who bent over to pick up something from the ground before approaching third parties and vehicles.

Police zeroed in on the suspect, blocking his path.

A biscuit tin containing two bags of drug-filled sachets was found at the spot where the man was seen bending down, explained prosecuting Inspector Alfredo Mangion during the suspect’s arraignment on Wednesday.

More sachets were found inside a horse box and other empty sachets lay scattered on the ground.

There were some 70 sachets, mostly containing cocaine, although some were filled with heroin, the prosecution said.

A knuckle duster and pepper spray were also found in the search.

The suspect was on Wednesday charged with possession of cocaine and heroin in circumstances denoting that the drugs were not intended solely for personal use, possession of pepper spray without authorisation by the police commissioner as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, namely the metal knuckle duster.

He was also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life.

The man pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that the prosecution had not yet determined the amount of drugs involved, despite pressing charges against the accused.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down the request in view of the fact that the accused had declared that he had no fixed address and moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.