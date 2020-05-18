The police have arrested a man in connection with an attempted arson which took place last December.

In a statement, the police said that a 44-year-old man from Gżira was arrested by the Violent Crime Unit, which is investigating the attempted arson the front door of a house in Luqa.

Investigations by this unit, the Criminal Investigations Department and the Luqa district police led to the man’s identification and arrest.

The case had happened at around 3.30am on December 19. There were people inside the house at the time.

The man is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations continue.