A man has been arrested in connection with the mugging of an elderly man in May.

The victim, a 75-year-old man, had been found on the ground with head injuries in Misraħ il-Barrieri, Santa Venera on May 7 at 11.30pm. He had been attacked while walking with the mugger making off with his wallet.

Police have now identified a 54-year-old man as the prime suspect, following a joint investigation between its Major Crimes Unit and Ħamrun district police.

Investigators identified the man through CCTV footage and arrested in the past hours.

He is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be charged in court in the afternoon.