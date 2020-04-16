The police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the discovery of a substantial amount of drugs in an apartment in Marsalforn, Gozo.

The police said in a statement the man, a Libyan national, was arrested on Wednesday following an intensive investigation by the police Drug Squad on alleged drug trafficking taking place there.

During a raid inside the apartment, the police found substances suspected to be cannabis and cocaine.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is leading an inquiry.

The man is expected to be charged in court on Friday. He will be charged with aggravated possession as well as with possession of cannabis and cocaine in quantities denoting it was not for his personal use.