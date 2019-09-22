The Drug Squad police on Monday arrested a man who was caught with 37 sachets of cannabis as well as a smaller amount containing a substance believed to be cocaine, the police said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Somali national was arrested after police saw him acting suspiciously a public garden in December 13 Road, Marsa. He was searched and was found to be in possession of cannabis and suspected cocaine.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli was informed about the case. She appointed several court experts to assist in the Magisterial Inquiry.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges of drug trafficking and possession.

Police investigations are ongoing.