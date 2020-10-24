A 31-year old man was arrested early on Saturday morning on suspicions of vandalising several bus stops around Malta.

Police said the suspect allegedly caused more than €15,000 in damages at 13 bus stops, including in Marsa, Luqa, Marsascala, Ċirkewwa and Mellieħa.

He was arrested after police received a report at around 1.45am on Saturday of a man damaging a bus stop in Birkirkara.

The suspect, an Eritrean national, was found close by with a metal tool and pieces of glass in his bag.

Police investigations are ongoing.