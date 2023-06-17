A 36-year-old caught red-handed in Paceville with suspected cocaine is under arrest, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The man, who is a British national, was approached by the police on Triq Wilga at around 11.30pm, following a report of suspicious behaviour.

He tried to run away but was caught by officers, searched and taken to the St Julian’s police station. An initial search yielded just money and a mobile phone, but officers later found a bag containing 17 sachets of suspected cocaine strapped to his genital area.

A further search of his hotel room yielded another 20 sachets of the drug. In all, officers confiscated 60 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of €3,000.

The man will be arraigned in court at 2.30pm on Saturday, the police said.