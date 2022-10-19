A man was arrested as Planning Authority officials moved in on Wednesday morning to clear large fields which have, for years, been used as an illegal scrapyard at Ta’ Brija, near Siġġiewi.

The authority said members of the police Rapid Intervention Unit had to intervene and arrest the person responsible for the site after he became aggressive and threatened its officials.

It said the operation was launched after several enforcement notices were ignored.

Truckloads of material were removed from the site. The material consisted mainly of abandoned vehicles and related parts.

The PA said its officials on Wednesday also watched over the clearance of another illegal scrapyard at Triq Hal Tarxien, Zejtun. In this case, the contravener obeyed instructions and was clearing the site himself.