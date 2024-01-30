A 44-year-old man was arrested after police found a “considerable” number of cannabis plants growing in his home.

The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they went to look for the Tarxien resident after a person filed a police report at the Żabbar police station about items allegedly going missing from their home.

That person named the 44-year-old as one of the people who could have been responsible for their theft.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Police said they went looking for the man and later accompanied him to his home in Tarxien. This is where officers said they found a “considerable” number of cannabis plants being cultivated on the property.

In pictures sent by the police’s communications office, several mature plants, saplings and a large jar of dried cannabis plants appear to have been found at the site.

The search also yielded some €15,000 in cash from the Tarxien home.

Photo: Malta Police Force

Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed of the find and ordered an inquiry to be opened.

A police investigation into this case is still ongoing.