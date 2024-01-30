A 44-year-old man was arrested after police found a “considerable” number of cannabis plants growing in his home.
The police said in a statement on Tuesday that they went to look for the Tarxien resident after a person filed a police report at the Żabbar police station about items allegedly going missing from their home.
That person named the 44-year-old as one of the people who could have been responsible for their theft.
Police said they went looking for the man and later accompanied him to his home in Tarxien. This is where officers said they found a “considerable” number of cannabis plants being cultivated on the property.
In pictures sent by the police’s communications office, several mature plants, saplings and a large jar of dried cannabis plants appear to have been found at the site.
The search also yielded some €15,000 in cash from the Tarxien home.
Duty magistrate Rachel Montebello was informed of the find and ordered an inquiry to be opened.
A police investigation into this case is still ongoing.