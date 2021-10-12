The police have arrested a man suspected of having stolen airsoft weapons and related equipment costing thousands of euro on Sunday morning.
The 21-year-old suspect from Tarxien was arrested less than 24 hours by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department and district police after the theft from a warehouse in Fgura.
Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry. The suspect is due to be taken to court later on Tuesday.
