A man is under arrest after he was found in possession of a number of items he allegedly stole from cars.

The police said the 21-year-old man was arrested at 1am in Triq Mons. Alfredo Mifsud, Pembroke.

He is suspected to have stolen items from a number of cars in Swieqi and Pembroke over the past few days.

The arrest was made after the police were tipped off about a man acting suspiciously around a number of cars.

Investigations are continuing.