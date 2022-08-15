A 22-year-old man was arrested late on Sunday in Ħamrun on suspicion of theft of three mobile phones, a watch and a ciborium, among other items.

The police said in a statement the Ħamrun district officers were alerted about a man who was suspiciously circling cars and trying to break into vehicles.

When they turned up on site, the man was no longer there, so they began a search in the locality. A man who fit the description was spotted on Mile End Road.

He fled the scene as soon as the police approached him. The officers gave chase and eventually arrested him, however, the man was violent and also slightly injured one of the officers, the police said.

Once handcuffed, the officers searched the man, from Chad, and found a ciborium - a chalice-like vessel used in church - three mobile phones and a watch, among others.

He was escorted to the Floriana lock-up.

Police investigations are ongoing.