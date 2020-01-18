A 41-year old man was arrested in Cospicua on Saturday in the middle of an alleged robbery attempt.

Police said they had received a phone call at 2pm from a bystander who said they had seen the man entering through the window of a resident in Triq il-Mitħna.

District police officers surrounded the building to prevent the would-be thief from escaping while officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit entered the house, where the man was found hiding in a small room.

The man was arrested and a search revealed a number of items allegedly stolen from the house.

Police investigations are ongoing.