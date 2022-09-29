A man, arrested after his partner called the police claiming that he had tried to rape her at their Gżira home, was denied bail upon his arraignment on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Nigerian national, whose name was banned under court order to safeguard the identity of the alleged victim, ended up in police custody following the incident which allegedly took place on Tuesday night.

His legal aid lawyer, Joseph Bonnici, contested the arrest arguing that the circumstances of the case were not such as to warrant arraignment under arrest.

The parties were “lovers” who met abroad two years ago and who had moved to Malta some six months ago, living together at the Gżira apartment, the lawyer explained.

However, prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley said that when the police answered the woman’s call for help on Tuesday night, turning up outside the couple’s door, she claimed that her partner had tried to rape her.

The man was arrested and further investigations led to his arraignment on Thursday.

In light of such circumstances, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, declared that the arrest was lawful and justified.

The accused, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the solitary charge of attempted rape.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the serious nature of the case, the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify as well as since his only fixed address was the one he shared with his partner.

His defence lawyer countered that the accused was ready to move out and seek alternative accommodation.

If denied bail, the man risked losing his stable job as housekeeper at a local hotel, argued Bonnici.

However, after hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, turned down the request and remanded the man in custody, directing the prosecution to summon the alleged victim to testify at the earliest and opportune stage.

The court issued a ban on both parties’ names.