Two men are under arrest for having allegedly assaulted and injured another man in a Hamrun bar early on Monday.

The police said the victim, a 54-year-old Somali, went to Ħamrun police station at about 2am to report the assault. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment for injuries which were found to be serious.

The police subsequently arrested two men, one aged 35 from Birkirkara and another aged 17 from San Ġwann.

Investigations are continuing.