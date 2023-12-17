A man who assaulted a police officer had a six-month effective jail term suspended on appeal after a court opted to give him another chance following the recommendation of a probation officer.

Reuben Boyce, 51, from Żurrieq, had been sentenced to six months in prison after he was convicted of punching an officer in a Safi bar at around 3am on August 25, 2018.

He was convicted of threatening, assaulting and slightly injuring the officer and disobeying police orders.

The court heard that Boyce punched the constable in the face when the police tried to break up a fight. The argument developed when the police ordered the bar to turn off the music. Boyce knocked off the policeman’s glasses and hat during the assault.

The argument developed when the police ordered the bar to turn off the music

It also emerged that the man was also heard saying that no one would touch the people of the village, and he started biting his hands and becoming aggressive. Apart from the prison sentence, the first court had fined Boyce €4,000.

In his appeal, Boyce complained, among others, that the prosecution did not bring civilian witnesses to testify but only police officers. He also argued that this was the only incident in which he was involved and that it was not his intention to hurt the constable.

Judge Neville Camilleri, presiding over the Court of Criminal Appeal, ordered a social inquiry report which found that no mental health problems or problems related to drug or alcohol addiction were identified.

In addition, two urine tests taken during the compilation of the report came back negative for illicit substances.

Mr Justice Camilleri pointed out that no one has the right to beat or punch the police, who are doing their duty, but decided to give Boyce one other chance. He suspended the jail term for two years, warning him against committing another crime in this period.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.