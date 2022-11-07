A man suffered serious injuries when he was assaulted by two men wielding knives in December 13 Road, Marsa, on Sunday evening.

The police said the incident happened late on Sunday afternoon but they were only alerted to it at 7.30pm when the man was admitted to hospital.

The victim, a 34-year-old Eritrean who lives in Ta'Xbiex, was assaulted by two men who then fled.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is holding an inquiry and the police are looking for the two men.