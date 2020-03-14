A man who threatened and assaulted his former partner on Thursday was handed a suspended sentence upon his arraignment on Saturday.

The 28-year old Zebbuġ man pleaded guilty to having threatened and assaulted his ex-partner in the presence of a female friend of the victim, breaching a protection order issued in favour of the woman only last month.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo condemned him to a 13-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court also placed the man under a three-year treatment order and issued a three-year protection order in favour of the victim.

Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the victim.