A man who threatened and assaulted his former partner on Thursday was handed a suspended sentence upon his arraignment on Saturday.
The 28-year old Zebbuġ man pleaded guilty to having threatened and assaulted his ex-partner in the presence of a female friend of the victim, breaching a protection order issued in favour of the woman only last month.
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo condemned him to a 13-month jail term suspended for two years.
The court also placed the man under a three-year treatment order and issued a three-year protection order in favour of the victim.
Inspector Roderick Agius prosecuted.
Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.
Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared for the victim.