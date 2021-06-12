A man who refused to stop blaring music on his Bluetooth speaker at 1am assaulted police officers after they confiscated his device, a court heard on Sunday.

Adem Katricioglu, 28, from Turkey but who lives in Swieqi, was handed an 18-month jail term, suspended for three years, after he pleaded guilty to charges on Saturday.

Police inspector Matthew Grech explained how the police were patrolling St George’s Bay at around 1am on Friday when they saw a group of people playing music loudly on a Bluetooth speaker.

The group refused to obey police orders to turn off the music, so the police confiscated the device. The man objected loudly and assaulted the police as they walked away.

The sergeant and three police constables were slightly injured as a result.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello handed Katricioglu a suspended jail term and fined him €5,000.

Legal aid lawyer Cynthia Tommassuolo was defence counsel.