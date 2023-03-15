A man has been left with multiple head injuries after he says he was attacked with a metal bar and spade in the Bulubel industrial area on Tuesday night.

Frank Apap was in the middle of selling his van to a Facebook marketplace customer when the buyer assaulted him, his lawyer Herman Mula told Times of Malta.

The 40-year-old victim also posted pictures on Facebook of his injuries, telling his friends that he was "brutally beaten".

He suffered five head wounds, all of which required stitches and a rib injury that put him in hospital overnight his lawyer said.

Mula said his client had advertised the van online.

When the prospective buyer showed up at Apap's factory, where the van was parked, the two chatted casually before a concern was raised about one of the van’s tyres, which was flat.

As Apap began to change the tyre, the prospective buyer allegedly began accusing him of stealing the money that was going to be used to purchase the van.

But Apap, reassuring the buyer that nothing had been stolen, urged him to check CCTV footage.

The two walked over to view the footage, however, Apap claims he was hit in the head with a metal rod that is used to pump car jacks.

Disorientated, Apap was then assaulted with more items as the aggressor shattered two mugs over Apap’s head and smacked him with a metal spade.

During the scuffle, one of Apap's CCTV monitors was also broken, the lawyer added.

Mula said that following the assault, the aggressor took to the streets shouting, informing passersby that Apap had stolen from him.

When the police and medical assistance arrived on site shortly afterwards, both Apap and the aggressor were still there.

Mula said that while Apap was taken to Mater Dei Hospital to receive medical assistance for his injuries, the aggressor was questioned by the police.

Mula claims that as the alleged aggressor spoke to the authorities, he allegedly pulled out the pouch of money that he thought Apap had stolen and began to show remorse.

Mula said he has also been informed by police that this is a common stealing tactic, however, the odd nature of the incident and its timeline left the lawyer lost for words.

“I have never encountered something like this," he said.

In a Facebook post, Apap thanked everyone for their support including the police and medical practitioners who took care of him.

“I cannot respond or reply to everyone quickly, but thank you for the support that you are sending,” Apap wrote.