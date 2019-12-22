A 31-year-old man who lives in Sliema has been arrested after attacking a police officer early on Sunday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s at 1am.

The owner of an establishment called for police assistance saying there was a person, who was probably drunk, who did not want to leave.

The police went on site and asked the man, a Turk, to leave, but he refused.

He grabbed a police officer from the neck and tried to push him. At this point, a 39-year-old Brazilian woman who lives in Gżira held the officer from behind.

The police arrested the man and took him to the St Julian’s police station. Initially, he refused to identify himself but eventually presented an identification document.

He was later escorted to the police lock-up in Floriana and may be arraigned in court in the coming days.

The officer who was attacked was not injured. The police are investigating.