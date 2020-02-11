An elderly man was handed a suspended jail sentence and a fine on Tuesday after admitting in court to having attempted to strike his daughter-in-law with a penknife.

The incident, on Monday morning, was sparked by a row over some personal belongings which the accused, Salvu Dalli, 67 of Għaxaq, insisted on retrieving from his son’s estranged wife.

The items included an old sewing machine which Dalli insisted was part of his family heirloom. The woman allegedly refused to hand it over unless his son returned some other disputed items of clothing.

Leaning on his walking stick, Dalli pleading guilty to attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife without the necessary police licence.

Another charge relating to slight injuries was withdrawn by the prosecution when the arraignment got underway.

Magistrate Nadine Lia condemned Dalli to a two-year jail term suspended for two years and fined him €500.

She also issued a four-year protection order in favour of the victim.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.