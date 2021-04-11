A 20-year-old man was lucky not to be seriously injured on Sunday afternoon when he fell off a cliff into the sea at L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa. The accident happened at about 4pm.

The Columbian national was unable to climb onto the rocks owing to the waves, but managed to swim out to a launch of the Civil Protection Department which got as close as it could to the shore.

He was then taken to a waiting ambulance at Tunnara in Mellieħa.

It was the second accident involving a fall on Sunday afternoon, with another man having been slightly injured in a fall near Il-Maqluba, Qrendi. He was rescued by policemen. No further details were immediately available.