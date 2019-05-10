A man who was acquitted after a 17-year court trauma awaiting criminal proceedings over an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy was awarded €10,000 in damages payable by the Attorney General.

Antonio Gatt, 70, was subjected to years of anxiety after his trial by jury was adjourned indefinitely upon a request by the prosecution insisting this was necessary pending the termination of criminal proceedings against a third party who was to testify at the trial.

Mr Gatt had been arrested in April 2001 in a controlled delivery operation which led to the seizure of a parcel containing just over two kilograms of cocaine, mailed from Canada.

The man was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy and was granted bail two months later, under strict conditions of house arrest save for two hours a day when he could venture outdoors.

Although placed under a bill of indictment in 2002, two years later the Attorney General had requested the indefinite adjournment of the trial by jury until proceedings against a third party witness reached an end.

Eleven years down the line, the Criminal Court upheld an application by the accused for him to be tried before the Magistrates’ Court whereby, in July 2018, he was finally acquitted.

However, the 17-year-long wait had spelt great anxiety and suffering for the man and his family who watched their relative live uncertainly with a possible jail term hanging above his head like the sword of Damocles.

Such delay prompted the man to institute proceedings for damages, claiming that 17 years had not been a reasonable time and that consequently his right to a fair hearing had been breached.

The First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, observed that although bail conditions had been relaxed, up to 2016 Mr Gatt was still bound by a curfew and a weekly signing of the bail book.

Moreover, for some years he had been suspended on half pay and all his money and assets had been frozen.

On the basis of all evidence put forward, the court, presided over by Mr Justice Robert Mangion, observed that there was none of the “enormous complexity” alleged by the prosecution and no expected evidence from Canada, from where the parcel had allegedly originated.

The delay had been caused by the prosecutor who had insisted upon the adjournment of the trial until the third party could testify when, indeed, this witness had already testified against the other co-accused in spite of being cautioned about possible self-incrimination.

Moreover, the prosecutor had failed to inform the Court when proceedings against the witness had been concluded and had requested authorisation to put forward other witnesses five months after concluding the evidence stage before the Magistrates’ Court.

All this delay, particularly when criminal proceedings were involved, caused great anxiety for the accused whose right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time had been breached.

For this reason, the man was awarded €10,000 in non-pecuniary damages payable by the AG.

Lawyers Joseph Giglio and Sarah Mifsud assisted the applicant.